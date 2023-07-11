Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in General Mills by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in General Mills by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.48.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.