Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,987 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $149.95 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.40 and its 200-day moving average is $127.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.69, a PEG ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,178. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.