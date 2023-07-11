Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 69 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $214.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

