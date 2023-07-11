Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 298,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,781,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,892,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $179.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $189.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.70.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

