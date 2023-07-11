Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.47.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,567,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,567,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $3,974,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,333,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,225,839.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,859,979 shares of company stock worth $221,482,404. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $131.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63. The firm has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

