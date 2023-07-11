Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 920.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $753,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $877.73 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $770.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $662.41. The company has a market capitalization of $362.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

