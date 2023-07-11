Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $52.31.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

