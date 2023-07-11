Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,441 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,203,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 51,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 162,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,244,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Price Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $88.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.85. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

