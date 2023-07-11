Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $692,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $96.80 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.69.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

