Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $910,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $131.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

