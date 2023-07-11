Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $972,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,669 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 38.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $527.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $513.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

