Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $272.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $276.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

