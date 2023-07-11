Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $398.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $405.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,841 shares of company stock valued at $6,105,979 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

