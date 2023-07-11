Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,295 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,365 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,905,000 after buying an additional 108,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,009,722,000 after purchasing an additional 560,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Up 3.2 %

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.44. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $75.73 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

