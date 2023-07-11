Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,312 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 182,997 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

NYSE FCX opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

