Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2023

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOMFree Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $117.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

