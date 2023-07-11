Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,906 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

