Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 902 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $110.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

