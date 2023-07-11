Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,606,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VPU stock opened at $141.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.47. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

