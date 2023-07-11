Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

