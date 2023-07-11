Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Friedman Industries stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.14. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $124.19 million during the quarter.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.