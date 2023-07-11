Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 million, a PE ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 4.23. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $7.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

