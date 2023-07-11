Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $184.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

