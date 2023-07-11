FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Birchcliff Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Birchcliff Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.92.

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$8.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.20. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$12.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$208.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$185.90 million. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 22.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

