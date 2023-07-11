FY2024 EPS Estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Reduced by Analyst

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a report released on Friday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MARA. Compass Point raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 5.02. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 569.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 153.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

