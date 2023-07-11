FY2024 EPS Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Lifted by KeyCorp

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $16.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.19. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $11.97 per share.

META has been the topic of several other research reports. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Shares of META opened at $294.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.74. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $298.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after buying an additional 1,172,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,343 shares of company stock valued at $9,404,105. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

