Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Gaia Stock Up 4.8 %

GAIA stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.95. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.67.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

About Gaia

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 80,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

