Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Stock Up 4.8 %
GAIA stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.95. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.67.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
