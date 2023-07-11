Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of SCZ opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

