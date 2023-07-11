Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,273 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $912,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,389 shares of company stock worth $1,488,535 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLI opened at $95.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.78. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $102.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average of $92.23.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

