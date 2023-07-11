Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,612 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.2% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $134.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average is $149.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.