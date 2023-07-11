General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for 0.7% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Oppenheimer increased their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Insider Activity at General Electric

General Electric Stock Up 2.1 %

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $110.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.98. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

General Electric Profile



General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

