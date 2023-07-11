Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $55.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average is $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 91.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $224,317.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,113,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,304,000 after buying an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gentherm by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Gentherm by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 991,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,213,000 after buying an additional 625,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

