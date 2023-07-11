Genworth Financial Inc. Has $247.25 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Genworth Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,120 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 89.9% of Genworth Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Genworth Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $247,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $441.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $446.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $427.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.38. The stock has a market cap of $329.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

