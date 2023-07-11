Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.8% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.7 %

GILD stock opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.72 and its 200-day moving average is $81.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.85.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

