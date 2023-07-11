Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:GAINN)

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

