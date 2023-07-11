Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

GREEL stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

