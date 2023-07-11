Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Boosts Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. THOR Industries accounts for about 1.9% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $103.33 on Tuesday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $105.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.23 and its 200 day moving average is $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

