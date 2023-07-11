Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Buys 542 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $766,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.30.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $106.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.18.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.76%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

