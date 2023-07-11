Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Buys Shares of 9,024 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in eBay by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

eBay Stock Up 3.2 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.70.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

