Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Grows Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $113.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.37. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $114.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

