Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $390,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Adobe were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $496.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $425.54 and a 200 day moving average of $382.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

