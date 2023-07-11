Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Increases Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 187.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,687 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 142,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.53.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

