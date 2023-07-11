Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in McKesson were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.92.

NYSE:MCK opened at $414.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $397.38 and its 200 day moving average is $375.31. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $315.78 and a 12 month high of $429.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.60%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

