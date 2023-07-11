Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Makes New Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,603 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,380 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,139 shares of company stock worth $3,583,419 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 3.4 %

DKS stock opened at $135.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.07 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

