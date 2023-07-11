Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Reduces Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up about 2.2% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock opened at $374.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.77. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $391.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

