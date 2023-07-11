Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Receives GBX 333.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.36 ($4.29).

Several research firms have recently commented on HLN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 350 ($4.50) to GBX 340 ($4.37) in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.63) to GBX 375 ($4.82) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 372 ($4.79) to GBX 390 ($5.02) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 400 ($5.15) to GBX 378 ($4.86) in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 250 ($3.22) to GBX 280 ($3.60) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of HLN opened at GBX 310.75 ($4.00) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 328.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 328.19. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.17 ($3.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 357.65 ($4.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50. The firm has a market cap of £28.68 billion and a PE ratio of 2,595.00.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

