Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Announces $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.7422 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HROWM opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

