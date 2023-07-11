Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,205 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

