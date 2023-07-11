Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Guggenheim

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

HE opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $928.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 682.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 166,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 69,321 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after buying an additional 77,886 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

