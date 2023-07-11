Head-To-Head Analysis: Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) & Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amplify Energy and Sundance Energy Australia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $458.46 million 0.58 $57.88 million $11.33 0.60 Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, indicating that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

40.6% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Amplify Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Sundance Energy Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 103.74% 186.60% 19.94% Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amplify Energy and Sundance Energy Australia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amplify Energy presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.95%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Sundance Energy Australia on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

